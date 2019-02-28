Loan repayment terms may be more flexible as well. CDFIs are often also used to fund personal, auto, housing and/or small business loans. The Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) maintains a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The Lenders Giving Borrowers Second Chance Loans - February 28, 2019
- NJ Hispanic Chamber of Commerce receives $100K to start loan fund - February 28, 2019
- Starting a New Business? Here’s How to Fund It - February 28, 2019