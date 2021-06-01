The Most Important Small Business Lending Program You’ve Never Heard of is Back and Bigger than Ever

After the Great Recession, this program turned $1.4 billion in federal dollars into $10.7 billion in small business loans. Now, it’s getting 7 times as much funding.
