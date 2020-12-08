PRNewswire/ –The Russell Family Foundation (TRFF) awarded $100,000 in grant funding and $500,000 in loan capital to Business Impact Northwest (BI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The Russell Family Foundation Allocates $600,000 to Support Pierce County Small Business Loans Through Total Portfolio Activation - December 8, 2020
- How a mudslide prepared this small bank to handle the pandemic - December 8, 2020
- Mayor Breed unveils business relief measures, expands interest-free loan program - December 8, 2020