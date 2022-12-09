The Small Business Administration has approved nearly $1.2 billion in low-interest loans to survivors of Hurricane Ian, and it continues to offer them. The deadline to apply for help with physical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The SBA extends the deadline for Hurricane Ian loans - December 9, 2022
- Grant awarded by local foundation to help support women and minority-owned businesses in Jacksonville - December 9, 2022
- State makes start-up loans available for small businesses - December 9, 2022