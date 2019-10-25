In addition, unlike a typical Chapter 11 case, under the act, an individual debtor will be able to modify certain residential mortgages, if the underlying loan was not used to acquire the residence …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The Small Business Reorganization Act—a New Bankruptcy Law for Small Businesses - October 25, 2019
- Women Entrepreneurship: Find Funding to Start, Run and Grow Your Business - October 25, 2019
- Betsy DeVos Is Held in Contempt Over Judge’s Order on Loan Collection - October 25, 2019