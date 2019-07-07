The three big reasons student loan forgiveness is a terrible idea

Why should a plumber or small business owner who never went to college pay for someone else’s degree? Why should someone who diligently paid off his own loans have his tax dollars taken to pay for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- This Entrepreneur Funded 15,000 Companies With Over $2.2 Billion In Loans - July 7, 2019
- Hartford’s stifling property taxes make it difficult for businesses to prosper — and remain in the city - July 7, 2019
- “Strange” Move? Microsoft Is Re-Releasing Windows 1.0…And Other Small Business Tech News This Week - July 7, 2019