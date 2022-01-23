After losing their jobs to Covid and closing their small businesses due to demonetisation and GST, now the common man is hit by the third whammy of price rise.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- City of Laredo, LiftFund create $1 million fund to provide 0% interest loans to support small businesses - January 23, 2022
- The triple whammy of jobs, businesses and inflation - January 23, 2022
- Bangladesh Bank orders collateral-free loan to farmers, lower-income people - January 23, 2022