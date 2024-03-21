The TSP allows you to choose to take withdrawals from the traditional or Roth balances, however, there is no ability to draw from specific funds; all withdrawals are made pro-rata between G, C, F, S, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The TSP savings rate is up, but so are the number of TSP loans - March 21, 2024
- People: Savills; BCRS Business Loans; Edward Thomas Interiors - March 21, 2024
- UW and Wyoming SBDC Network to Host Business Loan Workshop in Kemmerer March 28 - March 21, 2024