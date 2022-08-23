The U.S. Treasury Offers New Installment of $10 Billion Pandemic Aid to Small Businesses in 4 States

The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced plans to roll out its third round of funds from the reauthorized State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to Colorado, Montana, New York and Oregon.
