If you’re not sure who your loan servicer is at any point, you can log into the Federal Student Aid website to find out. Generally, you only have one servicer handling all of your loans, but there is a chance you could have multiple, according to FSA.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The very first step to take if you’re overwhelmed by paying back your student loans: ‘We have to take control,’ CFP says - October 19, 2023
- Best 5 Personal Loans in Texas For Bad Credit: Instant Guaranteed Approval From Direct Lenders $1000, $2000,$3000 And $5000 - October 19, 2023
- 5 Best Same Day Funding Loans Payday Loans Online With Instant Approval For Bad Credit By Direct Lenders Up To $5000 - October 19, 2023