It also recently announced that it will provide business loans. Don’t be surprised if it can do that a lot more efficiently and profitably than traditional banks, using data already on its systems. If …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Bakersfield launches new loan-to-grant business recovery program - March 13, 2021
- These 3 Businesses Are Doing What Your Bank Used to Do - March 13, 2021
- Staten Island Small Business Owner Thankful for Federal Stimulus Money - March 13, 2021