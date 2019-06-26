Indifi is a platform for enabling debt-financing for small businesses. It aims to substantially improve the experience that borrowers get in terms of speed of approval and disbursement, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
These Financial Startups Are Facilitating SMEs with Easy Loans
Indifi is a platform for enabling debt-financing for small businesses. It aims to substantially improve the experience that borrowers get in terms of speed of approval and disbursement, the …