The company, which got its start in the Hong Kong Science Park, is aiming to fill a US$1.7 billion trade-finance gap in Asia The company uses a proprietary AI-based risk-management tool to assess …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- This Hong Kong fintech employs AI technology to promise collateral-free loans to city’s small businesses - February 25, 2023
- NYC pauses ‘historic’ small business loan program due to unprecedented response - February 24, 2023
- Funding Circle, Sage to Streamline Financing for Small Businesses - February 24, 2023