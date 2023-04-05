Investment firms apply for and are accepted into the SBA’s SBIC program after an agency review, and are then eligible for low-interest loans to match their own private fundraising to invest in small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- This overlooked SBA program invests billions per year in small businesses - April 4, 2023
- Best Business Lines of Credit - April 4, 2023
- New companies have nearly doubled Small Business Administration borrowing since 2020 - April 4, 2023