Morehouse is a small, private, historically black, liberal arts college for men in Atlanta. The cost of attending the school full-time is more than $45,000 a year, absent any grants or scholarships .. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
This Raleigh man’s face captured the joy of the Morehouse College student loan payoff
Morehouse is a small, private, historically black, liberal arts college for men in Atlanta. The cost of attending the school full-time is more than $45,000 a year, absent any grants or scholarships .. …