Biden announced $1.2 billion in student-debt cancellation for 153,000 borrowers.It’s a result of early implementation of a SAVE plan provision to shorten the timeline for debt relief.Biden is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Thousands of student-loan borrowers are set to get emails from Biden that their balances are wiped out. Here’s what happens next. - February 21, 2024
- Philly small business grants up to $10K available before COVID-19 relief money runs out - February 21, 2024
- CCBank Selects Lendio Intelligent Lending™ to Fuel Small Business Funding Growth and Opportunities for Utah Companies - February 21, 2024