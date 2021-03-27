The Small Business Administration has made more data available, including which companies received the loans — many of which were forgiven without repayment. In some cases funds went to industries …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Thousands of Volusia- Flagler businesses got PPP loans totaling $617 million
The Small Business Administration has made more data available, including which companies received the loans — many of which were forgiven without repayment. In some cases funds went to industries …