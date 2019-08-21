According to a study by McKinsey & Co., the growth in household wealth has not been inclusive, and African American individuals, families, and communities tend to lag behind their white counterparts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Three SBA Loan Programs Help Bridge Small Business Finance Racial Gap - August 21, 2019
- How to Choose the Best Small Business Loan for Your Needs - August 21, 2019
- Detroit Proposes New Loan Program To Support Small Businesses Along Livernois Avenue - August 21, 2019