rose one-tenth of a percent to 28.3% in January 2020, setting another new post-recession record high, according to the most recent Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index™. The economy is strong, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Three Things To Do Before Applying For A Small Business Loan In 2020 - February 17, 2020
- Colmenares asks PhilGuarantee to prioritize SMEs amid reports of Dennis Uy’s loan bid - February 17, 2020
- Culture Ministry to inject W50 b toward loans for tourism businesses hit by COVID-19 outbreak - February 17, 2020