In one of the poorest rural regions of the country’s poorest state, a Black entreprenuer is helping Black owned businesses open and thrive even during the pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Thriving Black-owned businesses “Righting the wrongs of the past” in rural Mississippi - December 3, 2021
- Gonzales councilman operated business without a license, records show - December 3, 2021
- New Mexico Creates $5M Loan Program To Help Small Cannabis Businesses Ahead Of Rec Sales Launch - December 3, 2021