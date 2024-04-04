Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gaye Gerard. Small business owners’ own homes were often used as collateral in securing loans, Dr Jones said, which complicated financing access, particularly for young …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ‘Throwing the kitchen sink’: Small business innovation key to unlocking productivity boost: RBA - April 3, 2024
- Best small business loans in April 2024 - April 3, 2024
- Your Guide to Securing a $10,000 Loan - April 3, 2024