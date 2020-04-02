Top U.S. banks have threatened to give the federal government’s small-business rescue program a miss on concerns about taking on too much financial and legal risk, five people with direct knowledge of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Top U.S. banks may shun small-business rescue plan on liability worries
Top U.S. banks have threatened to give the federal government’s small-business rescue program a miss on concerns about taking on too much financial and legal risk, five people with direct knowledge of …