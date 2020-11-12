About 100 fewer Wisconsin businesses obtained funding through the Small Business Administration’s 7(a) loan program in fiscal 2020 than in fiscal 2019.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Traditional SBA loans down in Wisconsin, but dollars up - November 12, 2020
- Most Admired CEO Pinnacle Award winner leads Colorado sector that stepped up for lifeline PPP loans (Video) - November 12, 2020
- Spain readies measures to support hospitality sector, mulls longer loan scheme - November 12, 2020