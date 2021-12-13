Treasurer Josh Frydenberg urges small business to ‘back themselves’ with multi-billion federal loan extension

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has announced a six-month extension to the SME Recover Loan Scheme which will see small to medium sized businesses continue to receive financial backing from the government.
