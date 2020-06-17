The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department released a three-page “EZ” loan forgiveness form that certain borrowers from the so-called Paycheck Protection Program would be able to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Treasury, SBA ease path for loan forgiveness after outcry - June 17, 2020
- Intuit’s new tool helps small businesses determine coronavirus tax credit eligibility - June 17, 2020
- Is the Flexibility Act enough? Local small businesses, leaders weigh in as billions in PPP money remains untapped - June 17, 2020