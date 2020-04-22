And again, we want to make sure this money is available to small businesses that need it … Many large restaurant chains like Shake Shack, which later returned its $10 million loan, and hotels — most …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Federal PPP loans won’t protect all paychecks: Many small-business recipients say they won’t rehire - April 22, 2020
- Treasury Secretary warns there will be ‘severe consequences’ for large companies that took bailout loans intended for small businesses - April 22, 2020
- JPMorgan’s small business coronavirus loans went to its biggest customers - April 22, 2020