LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / / Truist / Today, Truist Foundation announced a $500,000 grant to Community Ventures Corporation Inc. (Community Ventures), a community development financial institution …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Truist Foundation Contributes $500,000 to Community Ventures To Strengthen Small Businesses in Kentucky - October 27, 2023
- Small Business: Local restaurant owner shares plans to expand - October 27, 2023
- Manistee County awards $250,000 to nonprofit for local loan program - October 27, 2023