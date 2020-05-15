President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. government will go after any companies that did not deserve forgivable “PPP” loans and fail to return them by Thursday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Trump pushes bad-faith small business loan borrowers to return money by Thursday - May 15, 2020
- Amid confusion, some foreign-owned businesses score millions in PPP loans as others go empty-handed - May 15, 2020
- Allentown transfers $400K for small business loans until coronavirus aid comes through - May 14, 2020