The CDC is advising the use of nonmedical cloth face covering as a voluntary health measure,” Trump said during his Friday briefing. “It is voluntary. They suggested for a period of time. This is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- More Startups Could Get Access to Federal Small Business Loans - April 4, 2020
- Trump says he will ask Congress for more money for small businesses - April 4, 2020
- US Small Businesses Seek $5.4 Billion In Virus Relief Loans - April 4, 2020