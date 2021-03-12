it removed money from the pot at a moment when small businesses were scrambling to find any help they could to keep their doors open. Among the business owners approved for loans that were later …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Trump supporters, big businesses lined up early to get PPP loans. Then gave them back
it removed money from the pot at a moment when small businesses were scrambling to find any help they could to keep their doors open. Among the business owners approved for loans that were later …