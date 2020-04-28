President Trump on Tuesday touted the effects of the Payment Protection Plan in keeping small businesses open during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the Small Business Administration processed as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Mnuchin says big companies could face “criminal liability” for keeping small business emergency loans - April 28, 2020
- Powerhouse PR Firm 42West Took $725k in Small Business Loans - April 28, 2020
- Trump touts Payment Protection Plan to help small businesses, hints at possible payroll tax cut - April 28, 2020