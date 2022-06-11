A Tulsa woman who led two others in a scheme to apply for almost $800,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the CARES Act was sentenced Tuesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Tulsa woman sentenced for leading a PPP loan scheme - June 11, 2022
- Elmhurst Blotter: Resident’s Social Security information used by unknown offender for Small Business Administration loan - June 10, 2022
- Open for Business - June 10, 2022