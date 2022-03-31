Turner Nashe launches The Bridge Resource Partnership Fund to help Black business owners

Nashville entrepreneur Turner Nashe has donated $1 million to launch The Bridge Resource Partnership Fund, to help Black business owners secure bank loans.
