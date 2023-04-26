Two Northeast Ohio businesses were approved Tuesday for loans of nearly $400,000 by the Ohio Minority Development Financing Advisory Board.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Two NE Ohio businesses approved for state loans - April 26, 2023
- Colorado Launches Loan Program for Cannabis Social Equity Businesses - April 26, 2023
- State OKs loans totaling nearly $400,000 to two female-owned businesses in NE Ohio - April 26, 2023