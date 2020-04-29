Small businesses that borrow money through the government’s aid program could face audits before the loans are forgiven, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said, even as others warned that federal officials …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- On The Money: White House mulling additional stimulus checks | House delay raises questions about coronavirus relief | Small business program may be near exhaustion - April 28, 2020
- U.S. Audits of Small-Business Loans Face Daunting Challenges - April 28, 2020
- Wells Fargo Sent Over 100,000 Small Business Relief Applications - April 28, 2020