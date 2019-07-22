U.S. Bank also acquired an existing credit card portfolio from BMW Bank of North America, which provides loans and other financing … That would make it a relatively small addition to U.S. Bank’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
U.S. Bank buys BMW’s credit card business, will offer co-branded cards
U.S. Bank also acquired an existing credit card portfolio from BMW Bank of North America, which provides loans and other financing … That would make it a relatively small addition to U.S. Bank’s …