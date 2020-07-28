Bank of America Inc, the second-largest U.S. lender, has asked the Trump administration to correct data meant to offer public accountability on the recipients of $520 billion in pandemic aid designed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- U.S. lawmakers, Bank of America press small business agency to fix PPP lending data - July 28, 2020
- U.S. watchdog sees signs of ‘widespread’ potential fraud in small business disaster loans - July 28, 2020
- Scathing SBA watchdog report details ‘pervasive’ fraud in coronavirus disaster loan program - July 28, 2020