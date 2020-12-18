A new potential roadblock to a $900 billion coronavirus economic relief bill emerged in the U.S. Congress on Thursday as some Senate Republicans insisted on language ensuring that expiring Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- U.S. Republicans seek firm end to Fed’s coronavirus loans, complicating aid talks - December 18, 2020
- Rep. Chip Roy tells Mnuchin to stop ‘sticking it to small businesses - December 17, 2020
- BGE pledges $15M in Covid-19 relief grants to small businesses - December 17, 2020