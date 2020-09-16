The U.S. Secret Service Orlando office has recovered more than $2 million in stolen assets from Central Florida bank accounts meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 economic collapse.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Texas woman fraudulently submitted Paycheck Protection Program loan applications for nearly $2M, DOJ says - September 15, 2020
- U.S. Secret Service tracking millions in stolen coronavirus small business loans - September 15, 2020
- Chicago mayor says ‘suffering’ small businesses need access to capital - September 15, 2020