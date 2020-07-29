After surviving two strokes at age 27, Olivia Colt threw herself into starting a catering business, a lifelong dream. Ten years and another stroke later, she had built Salt & Honey Catering Plus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- U.S. small businesses face mass closures without more pandemic aid - July 29, 2020
- The Senate’s stimulus proposal looks good for small businesses - July 29, 2020
- Deutsche Bank Posts Small Profit as It Boosts Bad-Loan Provisions - July 29, 2020