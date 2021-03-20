Raúl Grijalva of Arizona has introduced a bill to provide small businesses within 25 miles (40 kilometers) of a U.S. border with loans of up to $500,000 or grants of $10,000. “Cross-border …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- U.S. small businesses in border towns are reeling from economic fallout of partial closures - March 20, 2021
- SBA disaster loans available to homeowners, renters - March 20, 2021
- Loan interest rate cap bill falls short of finish line - March 20, 2021