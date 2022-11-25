UAE’s small and mid-sized business owners can put their gold holdings to much better use, as more options open up to tap short-term funding needs. On Thursday (November 24), Abu Dhabi based Finance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- UAE’s SME owners can take ‘gold loans’ from Finance House – will other UAE lenders follow? - November 25, 2022
- The Small Business Financing Trends of 2022 - November 24, 2022
- Small businesses that tapped UK Covid loans face having names made public - November 24, 2022