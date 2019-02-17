“UGA Cooperative Extension is excited to once again be partnering with the UGA Small Business Development Center (SBDC … real estate and farm loans and working capital funding. Certified human resou…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Bieber’s troubled ride was years in making despite attempts to stay in business - February 17, 2019
- UGA ag college, Extension partner with small business to host Farm Business Education Conference - February 17, 2019
- Mayor backs aide after council member calls for investigation into loan - February 16, 2019