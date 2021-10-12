Ujjivan Small Finance Bank jumped 7.69% to Rs 22.40 after the bank’s total deposits increased by 31% to Rs 14,090 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 10,743 crore in Q2 FY21.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank soars after strong quarter business update - October 12, 2021
- JPMorgan, Citi Seen Topping BofA, Wells Fargo on Loan Growth - October 12, 2021
- PPP loans went to Philly museums that still laid off staff, report says - October 12, 2021