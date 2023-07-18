New research reveals that almost half of all invoices issued by sole traders and small firms were paid late in the past year, leaving many business owners struggling with cash flow. Two new studies …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- UK small businesses owed £32.1bn in late payments - July 18, 2023
- What Is A Collateral Loan And How Can I Get One? - July 18, 2023
- These are the 5 easiest personal loans to get — and you can receive the money within a day - July 18, 2023