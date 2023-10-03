New data commissioned by Liverpool-based commercial finance specialist Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has found confidence in UK political parties is low amongst small and medium sized businesses with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- UK small businesses swing left as party conference kicks in - October 3, 2023
- SBA to offer loans to homeowners, small businesses impacted by flooding - October 3, 2023
- Best business loans for bad credit of October 2023 - October 2, 2023