The British Business Bank took the unusual step of formally raising objections to both the Bounce Back Loan scheme and the Future Fund.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- UK warned of ‘very high’ risk of Bounce Back loan fraud - September 30, 2020
- Santa Ana company to pay feds $835,000 to settle student loan scheme that allegedly netted $43 million - September 30, 2020
- San Diego County expands small business loan program to include businesses in cities - September 29, 2020