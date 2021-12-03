The Bounce Back Loan Scheme launched in May 2020 and did not conduct credit checks or fully verify the identity of small businesses applying for loans, the National Audit Office, which scrutinises …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Critical Aspects That Might Keep You from Getting Approval for Small Business Loans - December 2, 2021
- Covid loan anti-fraud checks inadequate, says watchdog - December 2, 2021
- UK watchdog criticises lack of fraud checks on COVID loans - December 2, 2021