The rules were designed to make it easier for small businesses to switch bank accounts … Lenders approved more than 290,000 loans and overdrafts to SMEs across Britain and Nothern Ireland …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
UK’s competition watchdog raps Barclays over treatment of small businesses
The rules were designed to make it easier for small businesses to switch bank accounts … Lenders approved more than 290,000 loans and overdrafts to SMEs across Britain and Nothern Ireland …