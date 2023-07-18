It’s important to consider the purpose of the loan, cash flow projections, and business needs when selecting an appropriate term. Shorter loan terms have lower overall interest costs but higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Retail Business Loans: The all-you-need to Know Guide - July 17, 2023
- Understanding Five Key Business Loan Terms - July 17, 2023
- US Small Business Association says loans available - July 17, 2023